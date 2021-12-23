Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
The climate crisis took a toll worldwide in 2021. From the Arctic to Louisiana to China, signs that climate change is altering weather were everywhere.
