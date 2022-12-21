 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

