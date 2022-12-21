Marion's evening forecast: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
