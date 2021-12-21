 Skip to main content
Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

