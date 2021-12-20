 Skip to main content
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Overcast. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

Local Weather

