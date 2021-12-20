This evening's outlook for Marion: Overcast. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Marion: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in t…
Marion's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low near 50F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow'…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. T…
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
It will be a warm day in Marion. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Expect periods of su…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Marion's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a bris…
Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Partly c…
Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach…
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.