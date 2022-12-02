Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.