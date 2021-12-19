 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics