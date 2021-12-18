Marion's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low near 50F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
