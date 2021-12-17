 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Marion: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics