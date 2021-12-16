Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.