Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.