Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Looking ahead, Marion temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
🎧 Learn more about ancient hurricanes on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
