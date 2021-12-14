Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.