Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

