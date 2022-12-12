Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Tuesday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.