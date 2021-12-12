For the drive home in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Marion: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the …
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, …
For the drive home in Marion: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks should see highs in the …
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. W…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. P…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Expec…
This evening in Marion: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Marion temperatures …
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…