Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.