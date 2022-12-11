 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

