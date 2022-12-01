This evening in Marion: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Marion temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
