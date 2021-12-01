Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
