For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
