Aug. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.