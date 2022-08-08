Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.