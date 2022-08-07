 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Monday. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

