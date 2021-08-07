Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
