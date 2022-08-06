Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Sunday. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.