Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Sunday. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.