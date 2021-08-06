Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.