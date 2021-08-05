Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. There is a …
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Today's conditions …
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see he…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and…
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 thoug…
For the drive home in Marion: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. …
This evening's outlook for Marion: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatur…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'…