 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Marion: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio