This evening's outlook for Marion: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
