Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Marion folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.