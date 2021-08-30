 Skip to main content
Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Mostly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

