Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Mostly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
