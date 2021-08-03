This evening's outlook for Marion: Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
