Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

