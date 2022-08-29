Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.