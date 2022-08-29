Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
