Marion's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 91.94. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perf…
This evening in Marion: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Sunday. Temperatures are p…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though …
- Updated
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 49% chanc…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.