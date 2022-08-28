Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Monday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
