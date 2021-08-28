 Skip to main content
Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 92.6. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

