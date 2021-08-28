This evening in Marion: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 92.6. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
