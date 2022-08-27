This evening's outlook for Marion: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
