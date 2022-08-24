For the drive home in Marion: Overcast. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
