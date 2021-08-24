Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 92.94. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.