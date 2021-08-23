For the drive home in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 91.04. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
