Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
