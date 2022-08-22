 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

