Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Monday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph.