Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Sunday. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

