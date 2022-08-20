Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Marion. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.