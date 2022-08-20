This evening's outlook for Marion: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Marion. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
