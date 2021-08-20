Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
