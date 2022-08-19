Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Saturday. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.