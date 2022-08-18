Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Marion. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.