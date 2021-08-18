Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.