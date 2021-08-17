 Skip to main content
Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

