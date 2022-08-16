Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Marion folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.