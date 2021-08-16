Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.