For the drive home in Marion: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
