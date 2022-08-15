Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.